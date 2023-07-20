Shawn Michaels Weighs in On Marty Jannetty Potentially Coaching In NXT

Shawn Michaels recently shared his thoughts on the potential of Marty Jannetty to have a coaching gig in NXT. Michaels was speaking with Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta and was asked about the idea of having his old Rockers tag team partner help teach younger talent at the WWE Performance Center.

“I will say this, on the coaching side, the Performance Center is 100% head coach Matt Bloom,” Michaels said (courtesy of Fightful). “One of the things that we say here in NXT is we all stay in our lane. But obviously any former WWE superstars or guys that have mentored guys in the WWE, we always bring through or at least have an opportunity to bring them through, whether it be on a full-time basis or a part-time basis, just coming in to visit. So having guys come in and help train our young men and women that come through NXT is always something that we encourage here.”

He continued, “So having Marty or anybody come through here, we’re always looking forward to having that happen, but that is something that Matt Bloom handles. He takes care of all the coaching and all the people that come through in that respect. But if Marty were to reach out to Matt, I’m sure that’s something he would do his best to work on.””