Shawn Michaels Meets Forrest Griffin at WWE NXT Battleground
June 10, 2024 | Posted by
WWE NXT Battleground happened at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas last night, where Shawn Michaels met UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin. Michaels praised Griffin for his career and said that he ‘set the bar’ during his time as a fighter.
.@ForrestGriffin 🤝 @ShawnMichaels
A meeting of two LEGENDS at the @UFC APEX for #NXTBattleground! pic.twitter.com/fPhTP9fIzD
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
