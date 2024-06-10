wrestling / News

Shawn Michaels Meets Forrest Griffin at WWE NXT Battleground

June 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Deadline Shawn Michaels Iron Survivor Image Credit: WWE

WWE NXT Battleground happened at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas last night, where Shawn Michaels met UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin. Michaels praised Griffin for his career and said that he ‘set the bar’ during his time as a fighter.

