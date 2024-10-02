wrestling / News

Shawn Michaels Reveals New Championship Belts On WWE NXT

October 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Titles Image Credit: WWE

NXT has new titles to go with its new channel, as revealed by Shawn Michaels on this week’s CW debut. The NXT head kicked off tonight’s show with a promo in which he unveiled the new NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship titles before being joined by Triple H to kick off the show.

You can see the new title belts below:

