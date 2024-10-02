wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels Reveals New Championship Belts On WWE NXT
October 1, 2024 | Posted by
NXT has new titles to go with its new channel, as revealed by Shawn Michaels on this week’s CW debut. The NXT head kicked off tonight’s show with a promo in which he unveiled the new NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship titles before being joined by Triple H to kick off the show.
You can see the new title belts below:
THE NEW NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP AND NXT MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES
THOUGHTS??#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vNIg8lCynd
— CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) October 2, 2024