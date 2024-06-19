– During a recent interview with Sportsnet, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed not realizing what the Ladder Match would become when he wrestled the first Ladder Match in WWE with Bret Hart in 1992. Later in 1994, Michaels and the late Razor Ramon (aka Scott Hall) wrestled the first Ladder Match on pay-per-view at WrestleMania 10 for the Intercontinental Title. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Scott and I, when we went in there that first time, certainly from a pay-per-view standpoint, even Bret and I, having the very first one, I don’t think anybody at that time thought it would become everything that it has become. Back then we just went out there trying to have the best match that we could, this was a new concept at the time. Very proud that I feel like those matches still kind of stand the test of time, being the original ones … certainly a phenomenal concept, and like everything in the WWE they have made it bigger and better and more extravagant.”