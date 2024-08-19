Shawn Michaels Says NXT’s Debut On The CW Will Be ‘Stacked’

Shawn Michaels says WWE NXT’s Chicago show for its debut on The CW is going to be “stacked.” The NXT creative head recently spoke with WGN Radio promoting the October 1st show and talked about CM Punk’s scheduled appearance there and more.

“We’re going to stack this card, obviously, to make it unbelievably exciting,” Michaels said (per Wrestling Inc). “Clearly, you can’t come to Chicago without having its favorite son, its hometown guy, CM Punk. So was very thrilled to find out as soon as this announcement went out he texted me and said, ‘Look, I’m in, I’d love to be a part of this show in any way, shape, or form.'”

He continued, “So Punk is going to be there, and I have no doubt, nothing is confirmed at this time, but I have no doubt we will have other main roster Raw and Smackdown stars blessing our presence there.”

NXT will be following up its October 1st show in Chicago with a show in St. Louis the next week, both of which will be live on The CW.