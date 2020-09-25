wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels To Host NXT Face-To-Face Between Finn Balor And Kyle O’Reilly
WWE has announced that Shawn Michaels will host a face-to-face meeting between NXT Champion Finn Balor and top challenger Kyle O’Reilly on next week’s episode of NXT.
O’Reilly recently won the Gauntlet Eliminator Match for the right to challenge Balor for the title at NXT Takeover on Oct. 4.
Here’s the full release from WWE:
Finn Bálor and Kyle O’Reilly will go face to face just four days before their NXT Title showdown, and they’ll be joined by a WWE Hall of Famer.
Shawn Michaels will host a face-to-face meeting between the NXT Champion and his next challenger Wednesday night ahead of their match on Sunday, Oct. 4, at NXT TakeOver 31.
O’Reilly earned the right to take on Bálor after a gutsy performance in the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match, going wire-to-wire and eliminating three competitors en route to the biggest victory of his career.
What will unfold during the face-to-face between The Prince and O’Reilly with HBK on hand? Tune in to NXT, Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.
