Shawn Michaels Says NXT Is Just Getting Started In ‘New Era’ Of WWE

Shawn Michaels has some big plans on the horizon for WWE NXT in the company’s “new era.” WWE branded WrestleMania 40 as the start of a new era and Michaels spoke about NXT moving forward in an interview with the WWE x Figures YouTube. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On his plans for NXT going forward: “WrestleMania 40, coming off a huge blockbuster weekend for the WWE, and sometimes what might get lost in the shuffle is NXT. Obviously I can’t allow that to happen. So NXT, I have to say I’m very honored and proud to say that we set an all time attendance record 16,545 people in that building. Huge to kick off WrestleMania weekend. Thrilled about everything that’s been going on.”

On WWE’s ‘new era’: “Everybody, as you heard last night, talking about a new era in the WWE. That is in fact a true statement. That is a new era, a new time. In NXT, we got a lot more coming down the road. So get ready, buckle up, because we are only getting started.”