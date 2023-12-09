Shawn Michaels Praises NXT’s Partnership With USA Network, Excited About Move to The CW

NXT is moving to The CW in the fall of 2024, and Shawn Michaels recently touched on the move and the brand’s relationship with USA Network. Michaels was asked about the upcoming move during the NXT Deadline media call on Thursday and said that he’s looking forward to it while also putting over USA as a broadcast partner.

“That move is still a bit of ways off in 2024, but we’re still extremely excited about it,” Michaels said (per Fightful). “But again, the partnership that we’ve had with USA has just been phenomenal. They have been absolutely fantastic and so supportive throughout the years. Certainly, I guess from my personal standpoint, I did a lot of stuff that got in trouble with the USA network and they were always fantastic for us. I can’t thank them enough for the partnership that even NXT has had over the past several years and look, we want to finish out strong in that partnership.”

He added, “I’d be lying if I said that we weren’t excited about the future with CW. More of those things will come as we get closer though, I have no doubt. I certainly plan on getting as many big and special opportunities as we can and blowing it out with the CW network. We’ve got a ways before we get there, so we got to finish strong for USA and make a big blast when we hit CW.”