Shawn Michaels Praises NXT Women’s Roster, Teases ‘Big Surprises’ On the Way

Shawn Michaels is a big believer in the NXT women’s division and has teased some “big surprises” coming soon on both sides of the roster. The NXT head spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below:

On the NXT women’s roster: “The best stacked women’s roster in all of the world, if you ask me. Roxanne Perez, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, and then, of course, two of the hottest free agents in all the world with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. And there are other big, big surprises coming down the pike. If you thought we were stacked before, you haven’t seen anything yet, and that goes on both sides of the roster.”

On the future of WWE’s women’s division: “Right now, whether it be Raw or SmackDown, there are some of the most talented women in all the world. You talk about Bayley, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, and numerous others. And then you think about the possibility of adding a Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jaida Parker, or a Roxanne Perez to that list. Absolutely unbelievable for the future of the WWE as a whole. We’re very excited about the work that we’re doing.”