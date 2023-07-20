Shawn Michaels Weighs In On D-Generation X Transitioning To Corporate Roles In WWE

D-Generation X now runs the show in terms of many creative and business aspects of WWE, something which Shawn Michaels recently reflected on. The NXT head spoke about the topic with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the group’s transition into executive roles: “Even as degenerates back in the day, we had such a love and a passion for this stuff. “Granted yeah, sometimes when it [our rebellious side] was unleashed, it could have been a little wild, and arguably, I don’t know, controversial. But at the same time, it really was a deep-seated love and admiration for this business — and a passion for it.”

“And that’s what it is now. We are now, thankfully, a lot more mature — and [have] grown up quite a bit. But I think there’s still that little kid in us, that I know a lot of our athletes, a lot of our superstars, all appreciate because we make it fun. And we want it to be fun, especially here in NXT. Granted, when you get to the main roster, it is serious business, as it should be — and it is here, too, but at the same time, I want this to be a fun experience.”

On giving NXT stars the feeling of a ‘college experience’: “We want them to learn what they’re doing, but we also want them to fall in love with this and have fun with this job.”