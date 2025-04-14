Shawn Michaels Weighs In On Having Multi-Person Matches At NXT Stand & Deliver

NXT Stand & Deliver will feature a couple of big multi-person matches, something Shawn Michaels recently discussed. Saturday morning’s PPV will feature both the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship defended in triple threat matches as well as a six-woman ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship. Michaels weighed in on the matter in an appearance at Bobby Bones Show, where he spoke about how a great performance at Stand & Deliver could lead to a sooner call up to the main roster.

“Absolutely,” Michaels began (per Fightful). “Stand & Deliver, much like WrestleMania, you can turn your career around in one match and one moment. Even when it comes to bonuses, those are things that, especially from an NXT standpoint, we have a lot of multi-person matches at Stand & Deliver. A lot of people don’t like that, but these young men and women work throughout the entire year. Not all of them get an opportunity to be on PLEs and those televisions that are on the road, which we’ve been doing more of lately.”

He continued, “We want to give as many people as we can an opportunity to perform on the biggest weekend. That’s the reason people get into this line of work. To have that experience to have those moments. We’re hoping we have a lot of standouts come Stand & Deliver. It’s something we definitely keep an eye on and anytime there is a performance or somebody goes above and beyond, whether it’s in a match or throughout the entire year, we try to take care of them as much as possible.”

The show takes place on April 19th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.