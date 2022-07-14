Shawn Michaels on How Much Joy He Gets From His Coaching Role in WWE NXT

– During this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his coaching role for WWE NXT 2.0. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shawn Michaels on his coaching work for NXT: “It’s so much more meaningful to me outside of the ring. Again, I got a great deal of joy from performing in my day. Working with these young men and women, I guess the biggest thing is appreciating their trust, and I don’t wanna mess that up. I can get emotional about that because they come in here, they’re not sure, they’re hungry, they wanna know the way to get to WrestleMania. I take that trust so incredibly seriously, I don’t wanna betray that. I love coming here to work, it is not hard for me to do this job.”

On how seriously he takes his role: “I’m thankful I have a family that understands that they have to share me with the other love of my life, and that is NXT. The thing is, all the men and women who come through this place, they’re ready, they’re willing and again, you wanna honor that and do the best job for them. I’m humbled by that honesty, but I will also take that so incredibly seriously. I want for them, when they leave here, to have their experience with me to be something they look back on and to be something they’re pleased about. That’s what I hope we’re doing here.”