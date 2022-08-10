Shawn Michaels On Working With Triple H On WWE Creative, Stealing His Pose From Elvis

Shawn Michaels is working with Triple H as the forces behind the creative in NXT and WWE as a whole respectively, and Michaels is excited for what’s to come. Michaels recently spoke with https://www.si.com/wrestling/2022/08/10/wwe-shawn-michaels-elvis-pose-nft target=new>Sports Illustrated for an interview and talked about Elvis’ influence on his career, working in NXT and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his signature pose: “I stole that from Elvis. Elvis was a really big influence early in my career … I developed a real appreciation for the work that Elvis did. And I always loved that pose I would see Elvis do at the end of his concerts. He wouldn’t flex, which I felt comfortable doing, but he’d use that stance, so I have to give the King of Rock and Roll the credit for that one.”

On his work in NXT: “I think people saw my passion and my love for this when I wrestled. The talent I work with now, I think they see that now, too. I don’t have to be here; I want to be here. And I want them to be great. I want them to experience the life I have. My father gave me the greatest piece of advice, which was ‘Make a great living doing something you enjoy.’ This is the greatest job in the world. It was my dream, and the more I can help others live their dreams, it makes me want to do it even more.”

On Triple H being in charge of WWE’s creative: “We hope now that we can put together a really powerful one-two punch between NXT and the main roster that’s going to drive WWE to even greater heights. He wants to stick to the mission statement, which is to be the greatest sports entertainment company on the face of the earth. I’m going to do everything here to help, and he’ll have the entire support of NXT. We’re all excited for the future.”