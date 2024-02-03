Shawn Michaels Weighs in On Outside Stars Potentially Making NXT Appearances

Shawn Michaels says that he is interested in the possibility of outside talent making appearances in WWE NXT. The Royal Rumble saw Jordynne Grace make an appearance in the second example of a TNA-contracted star appearing in the women’s Rumble match, and Michaels was asked on the media call promoting NXT Vengeance Day of NXT might end up having crossover appearances with other promotions. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On Grace appearing in the Royal Rumble: “Well look, I’ll say this, and it’s one of those things where the friendship with Hunter and I gets tough to balance because I’ve always sort of seen her from afar and I’ve always wondered if she’d be interested in coming to NXT or coming to the WWE. My fault for never reaching out because I assume if you’re with another company, that’s not allowed, right? [laughs] It was great to see that door possible open and I don’t know, think about.”

On the possibility of that happening more often: “I think some things that probably we were never even allowed to consider or look at in the past, is at least something that we can begin to look at and think about in the future. I for one am very excited about that, again, those are things on a corporate level that I don’t get the say so in. Very excited about that possibility. To your point, just to be able to — Look, there’s a number of different talent out there in different places like TNA, in Japan, in AAA, things of that nature to where it’d be great to get some of those really experienced people to swing by NXT for a little bit.

“But again, above my pay grade to answer, but I’ll tell you this much, I’m really interested in the possibilities and it certainly looks like — Everytime I get mad at Hunter, I go, ‘Oh so it’s okay for you, but it’s not okay for us?’ That’s not a real corporate angle really, but I try to use that as often as I can to see if I can get my way down here. It’s something I’m going to ask about in the not too distant future.”