Shawn Michaels Hints At Possible Matches For NXT Battleground

In a recent appearance on Stick to Wrestling, WWE’s Shawn Michaels shared some hints about what might be expected for NXT Battleground later this month (via Fightful). Michaels referenced the Heritage Cup from NXT UK potentially making a return, as well as the continuing rivalry between Dijak and Ilja Dragunov. You can find a highlight from Michaels and listen to the complete interview below.

On what Michaels wants for NXT in the near future: “I feel like Noam Dar, he has brought over the Heritage Cup from the U.K. I feel like that’s something that, again, the American audiences need to sort of see it and understand and appreciate. One of the things I’d like to see in maybe the next couple weeks is the first-ever defense of the Heritage Cup happening there at Battleground on the 28th. That is a very unique, different kind of match, and again, not everybody can do that. It’s a Rounds Match. It sounds like something that, I don’t know, work as well, but it is amazing, what those NXT UK guys did in those Heritage Cup matches. So I feel like that’s something that we’re gonna have, and I gotta believe, I don’t know what’s gonna happen with Ilja Dragunov and Dijak. Hopefully, they get it settled next week, but I don’t know. There’s a lot of brimstone and fire going on with those two guys. Who knows what’s gonna happen? It’s gonna be combustible, let’s put it that way.”