Shawn Michaels Discusses Possible WWE Talent That Could Move Up From NXT

Appearing recently on After the Bell, Shawn Michaels responded to a question from Corey Graves about the potential for NXT talent like Bron Breakker or Nikkita Lyons advancing to the main roster in the near future (via Wrestling Inc). Michaels, who currently serves as WWE’s Senior VP of Talent Development Creative, seemed very open to the idea, referencing that CCO Triple H is working to increase the synergy between WWE’s primary brands. You can read a highlight from Michaels and listen to the full episode below.

On the newly-opened opportunities for talent to cross brands given WWE’s new management: “Absolutely. And again, there certainly is [that opportunity]. There’s going to continue to be. Look, I text Hunter every day anyway. So we talk on a regular basis anyway, I might as well throw in, ‘How about some NXT people [appear on the main roster]? How about some of your people [come] down here?’ I say that jokingly, but as you know, these are all things that we wanted to do before. But it wasn’t our decision. It’s something that we’ve always talked about.”