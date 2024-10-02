– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels discussed a potential main roster call-up for NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, how Perez has improved her overall game in recent months, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shawn Michaels on Roxanne Perez getting called up: “I think that’s a tough call. I think she can. I will say this, I agree with you guys, it was probably two or three months ago, at a point in your career, one of those times, you have a match, and sort of that lightbulb goes on, and everything begins to make a little bit more sense. That enables you to then begin to carry yourself with a confidence and a comfortability that she didn’t have before.”

On Perez’s match with Thea Hail at Great American Bash: “Roxanne had that match, I think for me, that turning point was with Chase U, and I think she had that opportunity out there, and she stepped into her own as the champion. Now look, I think any time you go to the main roster, much like you’re talking about Giulia, it’s an entirely different world, it’s a big move.”

On moving up to the main roster: “Now how you deal with that move I think determines how well you do. Whether she steps into that with the confidence and the aggression and the comfortability that she has right now, and she does that on the main roster, you bet I think she can be successful. A lot of it is how you yourself carry yourself when you’re in those environments.”

Roxanne Perez successfully defended her title once again at last night’s WWE NXT debut on The CW. She defeated Giulia in the opening match for the live CW broadcast.