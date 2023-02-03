Shawn Michaels Weighs In On When Potential NXT Call-Ups May Happen

Shawn Michaels addressed the potential for NXT roster call-ups ahead of this weekend’s Vengeance Day PPV. During the media call promoting Saturday’s show, Michaels talked about the notion of members of the Tuesday night brand roster making their debuts on Raw or Smackdown, noting that he hasn’t spoken with Triple H about it and expects that there may be some call-ups around WrestleMania 39 at the start of April.

“That’s something where, it’s one of those ones where I’m hoping for a visit down the line,” Michaels said (per Fightful). “I know, at times, not everybody believes me, but we [Triple H and I] text probably two times in the last several months with the schedule and everything else. I do know that, per tradition, usually around WrestleMania is when people feel those call ups are possible. That’s my feeling as well, that’s my hope, but right now there has been no information given on any of that kind of stuff.”

He continued, “Everyone is concentrated on WrestleMania. This is a big year. This is a big year for Hunter and everyone in WWE. All hands are on deck to make sure everything goes as well as they possibly can. We want to dot every I and cross every T that we can. I just know the pressure that he’s under and I’m just doing my best to stay out of his hair, man the ship down here to the best of my ability, and I don’t want to be applying any ointments. Whenever it is that they are ready to call, we’re obviously here and ready to go.”

NXT Vengeance Day takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.