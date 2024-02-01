Shawn Michaels Praises Team of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Michaels spoke about the recent pairing of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, praising the work the two have done together. The team will be in the finals of the Dusty Classic at NXT Vengeance Day.

He said: “They are two very opposites on one hand, but they do have some commonality there. Aside from being incredibly impressive and very talented, I think everybody is kind of blown away by the dynamic of their personalities with one another and the way work off of each other. It’s one of those things, every now and then you run across people that you just have a natural chemistry with and you don’t know it.”

Meanwhile, Michaels was asked about Breakker calling the main roster his “home”, and said Breaker still more to do in NXT whether “he likes it or not.”

He added: “He’s one that I’m going to have trouble letting him go. I can assure you that there is more left for Bron Breakker, one way or another. He’s an incredibly talented, very gifted young man. As far as I’m concerned, he’s young, and as we say, full of piss and vinegar, so if he wants to double time, he can certainly do it, but I’m not letting him go that easily.“