WWE News: Shawn Michaels Praises Dakota Kai, Mysterios on Becoming First Father-Son Tag Champions

Shawn Michaels had a lot of praise for Dakota Kai, singling her out as a big part of the NXT women’s division in a new interview. Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated and discussed Kai, saying, “We have an incredibly talented roster, especially our women, but look at Dakota. She’s a special one. Let’s use the WarGames match [from December] as an example. Look at the a—kicking she took, bouncing around and getting back. That’s an art, and she’s mastering it.”

He added, “What you see Dakota doing, I always pictured myself in that role because I wanted to Ping-Pong around the ring for my opponent. That’s one of the reasons I became who I became in the business, so watching Dakota, I am so impressed.”

– Rey and Dominik Mysterio appeared on ESPN on Monday to discuss their Smackdown Tag Team Title win at WrestleMania Backlash to becoming the first father-son duo to win tag team titles in WWE. You can see the video below, which is described as follows: