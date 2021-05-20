wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Praises Dakota Kai, Mysterios on Becoming First Father-Son Tag Champions
Shawn Michaels had a lot of praise for Dakota Kai, singling her out as a big part of the NXT women’s division in a new interview. Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated and discussed Kai, saying, “We have an incredibly talented roster, especially our women, but look at Dakota. She’s a special one. Let’s use the WarGames match [from December] as an example. Look at the a—kicking she took, bouncing around and getting back. That’s an art, and she’s mastering it.”
He added, “What you see Dakota doing, I always pictured myself in that role because I wanted to Ping-Pong around the ring for my opponent. That’s one of the reasons I became who I became in the business, so watching Dakota, I am so impressed.”
– Rey and Dominik Mysterio appeared on ESPN on Monday to discuss their Smackdown Tag Team Title win at WrestleMania Backlash to becoming the first father-son duo to win tag team titles in WWE. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik join SportsNation after they became the first father-son duo to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. They go through the social media reactions to their championship, and they also look back on some old family photos the two share.”
