Shawn Michaels Praises Drew McIntyre, Talks Roman Reigns Battling Leukemia

Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Comicbook.com (transcript via WrestleZone), discussing his thoughts on Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns battling Leukemia…

On Drew McIntyre: “I think Drew is doing a phenomenal job,” Michaels said. “He was a guy (that) had been in the WWE before, but then went out and just felt like he needed to grow. He needed to get more experience, he needed just try something different. He felt like what he was doing wasn’t working. And he went out and he did that. Then (he) came back through NXT, was a guy that did not have to be here at the Performance Center on a regular basis,” he added. “But he still came down here, came and sat, certainly in our class, took part in it. He made the most of the opportunity that he had.”

On Roman Reigns Battling Leukemia: “We live in a constant world of make-believe. and on one hand, it’s the greatest thing in the world because it allows none of us to have to grow up and become adults. Every now and then real life comes in an throws you something in your face that makes you understand that real life does happen. And also to appreciate the time that we have with each other. To understand that that’s something he’s fought through before, that was a revelation I don’t think anyone knew about. It’s encouraging on one hand, but it helps you understand and get to know him. He could have used that to help in the wrestling business to help him “get over” but that was something the human being, who he is, the real-life person didn’t want to do that he just wanted to put that behind him, go on his own merit, go on his own ability and be judged on that. And that speaks to the real character behind that young man.”

On The Ric Flair Match At WrestleMania 24: “So that was… I guess you can technically call it scripted. But it was scripted by me. It’s something like every WrestleMania I’ve had, I’m either laying around or something comes to me. In this particular instance I woke up at two o’clock in the morning and all of a sudden all this stuff came to me. And so I just started writing it down and then I came to the end and that what’s came down on the piece of paper.”