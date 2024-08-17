Shawn Michaels Praises In-Ring Talents of AJ Styles & Seth Rollins

– During a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels expressed his opinion that AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are the best in-ring performers today. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I think Seth is a fantastic performer. That’s me off the top of my head picking one. He’s a guy that has unbelievable talent. AJ Styles is still a guy that I think is fantastic as well. The more I sit here and think about it, there are probably other guys that would come up, but I will say right now, for me, for my kind of style and what I enjoy out of matches, AJ and Seth are rocking pretty good.”