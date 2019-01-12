WWE News: Shawn Michaels Praises Jordan Devlin, Dean Ambrose Saves Renee Young’s Phone During Match, Johnny Cage Joins Xavier Woods For UpUpDownDown

– In an interview with The Daily Star, Shawn Michaels praised Jordan Devlin, as well as Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang), Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.

He said of Devlin: “One guy who I didn’t know, or hadn’t seen was Jordan Devlin. He was good when he came in, but now he is really starting to feel it. [Jordan] is oozing confidence. And I hate to pinpoint one person, but I have seen him grow exponentially He is a real talented kid, and his ceiling is pretty darn high.”

He also spoke about working behind the scenes with WWE developmental. He said: “As much as I loved being in front of the camera and having my moments, I have found watching these men and women have their’s is almost like watching your kids. Seeing the joy on their face when they come back. It’s impossible to work with someone so much and not get attached to them. And we want that for these young guys, and we want to build these facilities who allow them to do that.”

– During this past Monday’s episode of RAW, Dean Ambrose was spotted tossing a phone to Michael Cole, who gave it to Renee Young. It appeared as though Ambrose saved Young’s phone from falling off the stage.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Daniel Pesina, who did the motion capture for Johnny Cage in the first two Mortal Kombat games.