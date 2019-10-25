wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Praises NXT Stars, Angel Garza on Being a Third-Generation Star, Stock Up
October 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Shawn Michaels had some praise for members of the NXT roster following this week’s episode. Michaels, who works as a treainer at the PC, posted to Twitter:
Well @RealKeithLee, @DijakovicWWE and @roderickstrong have arrived and let me tell you this… These boys are not playing. @USA_Network #WWENXT
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) October 23, 2019
WOW @RealKeithLee and @DijakovicWWE never dissapoint! #WWENXT
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) October 17, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $68.37 on Friday, up $1.44 (2.15%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.57% on the day.
– The WWE Performance Center posted a new video with Angel Garza discussing being a third-generation wrestler:
