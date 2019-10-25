wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Praises NXT Stars, Angel Garza on Being a Third-Generation Star, Stock Up

October 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shawn Michaels

– Shawn Michaels had some praise for members of the NXT roster following this week’s episode. Michaels, who works as a treainer at the PC, posted to Twitter:

– WWE’s stock closed at $68.37 on Friday, up $1.44 (2.15%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.57% on the day.

– The WWE Performance Center posted a new video with Angel Garza discussing being a third-generation wrestler:

