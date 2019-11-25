wrestling / News
Various News: Shawn Michaels Praises NXT, Updated NJPW World Tag League Standings, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– Shawn Michaels is praising NXT on his Twitter account following Takeover and the brand’s performance at Survivor Series.
Shawn Michaels wrote: “Adrenaline from watching this group of athletes has kept me up all night. Top to bottom, Friday-Sunday they delivered. The world just watched these Superstars seize an opportunity. Crazy thing is, you haven’t seen anything yet. See you Wednesday. @WWENXT #SurvivorSeries”
Adrenaline from watching this group of athletes has kept me up all night.
Top to bottom, Friday-Sunday they delivered. The world just watched these Superstars seize an opportunity.
Crazy thing is, you haven’t seen anything yet.
See you Wednesday. @WWENXT #SurvivorSeries
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 25, 2019
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Josh Mathews (39). Today would have been the 77th birthday of Blackjack Mulligan and 73rd birthday of Johnny Valiant.
– Here are the updated standings for the 2019 NJPW World Tag League:
EVIL & SANADA (6-0): 12 pts
David Finlay & Juice Robinson (6-1): 12 pts
Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (6-1): 12 pts
Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (5-3): 10 pts
Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (4-2): 8 pts
Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (4-3): 8 pts
Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (4-3): 8 pts
Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (4-4): 8 pts
KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (3-4): 6 pts
Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (3-5): 6 pts
Shingo Takagi & El Terrible (3-5): 6 pts
Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (2-4): 4 pts
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-4): 4 pts
Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (2-5): 4 pts
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (2-5): 4 pts
Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (1-7): 2 pts
More Trending Stories
- 411’s Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: The Undertaker on Feeling Handcuffed with His Gimmick, Infamous Cyprus Hill Story, the Curtain Call, Infamous Plane Ride From Hell, More
- Tommaso Ciampa Recalls First WWE Appearance in 2005 With Undertaker, Being Shown Around By Stephanie McMahon
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995
- Jim Ross On Why Bill Watts Was Upset About Shawn Michaels Getting Beat Up Outside a Bar in Syracuse in 1995