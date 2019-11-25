Various News: Shawn Michaels Praises NXT, Updated NJPW World Tag League Standings, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Shawn Michaels is praising NXT on his Twitter account following Takeover and the brand’s performance at Survivor Series.

Shawn Michaels wrote: “Adrenaline from watching this group of athletes has kept me up all night. Top to bottom, Friday-Sunday they delivered. The world just watched these Superstars seize an opportunity. Crazy thing is, you haven’t seen anything yet. See you Wednesday. @WWENXT #SurvivorSeries”

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Josh Mathews (39). Today would have been the 77th birthday of Blackjack Mulligan and 73rd birthday of Johnny Valiant.

– Here are the updated standings for the 2019 NJPW World Tag League:

EVIL & SANADA (6-0): 12 pts

David Finlay & Juice Robinson (6-1): 12 pts

Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (6-1): 12 pts

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (5-3): 10 pts

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (4-2): 8 pts

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (4-3): 8 pts

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (4-3): 8 pts

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (4-4): 8 pts

KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (3-4): 6 pts

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (3-5): 6 pts

Shingo Takagi & El Terrible (3-5): 6 pts

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (2-4): 4 pts

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-4): 4 pts

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (2-5): 4 pts

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (2-5): 4 pts

Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (1-7): 2 pts