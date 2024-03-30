– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels discussed Tony D’Angelo, joking about his concern that Hollywood might come to D’Angelo to ask him to portray a mob boss.

Michaels said on D’Angelo (via Fightful), “Tony is somebody that, from the beginning, he jumped in 110% into that character and has done a fantastic job. I’ve got to be honest, things that worry me about Tony D’Angelo is somebody from Hollywood giving him a call and losing him to play the next mob boss because he does such a fantastic job.”

In one week, D’Angelo challenges Ilja Dragunov for the NXT World Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver. The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.