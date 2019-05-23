wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Praises WALTER vs. Pete Dunne, Tribute Video to U.S. Armed Forces, Bray Wyatt Celebrates Birthday
– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels praised Pete Dunne vs. WALTER from NXT TakeOver: New York. You can check out his tweet on the subject below. Michaels wrote on Twitter, “The @PeteDunneYxB & @WalterAUT re-match is a MUST SEE match on @WWENetwork today !!! Perhaps the biggest @NXTUK matchup to date!!!”
The @PeteDunneYxB & @WalterAUT re-match is a MUST SEE match on @WWENetwork today !!! Perhaps the biggest @NXTUK matchup to date!!! https://t.co/TlHvMwJWIQ
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) May 22, 2019
– WWE has posted a new tribute video to the U.S. Armed Forces in celebration of Memorial Day. You can check out that video below.
– WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt celebrates his birthday today. He turns 32 years old. Also, former TNA, ROH, and NJPW star Alex Shelley turns 36.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Got ‘Deluge’ of Calls From Veterans After Curtain Call, But Some Talent Backstage Didn’t Care
- Eric Bischoff Says WCW Added More House Shows To Offset Cost Of Thunder in 1999, Ted Turner Mandated Second Show
- WWE Issues Statement After Ashley Massaro Affidavit Released Alleging She Was Told to Keep Quiet About Sexual Assault
- Ryback Talks About Getting Low Pay For WWE Events He Headlined