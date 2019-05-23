WWE News: Shawn Michaels Praises WALTER vs. Pete Dunne, Tribute Video to U.S. Armed Forces, Bray Wyatt Celebrates Birthday

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels praised Pete Dunne vs. WALTER from NXT TakeOver: New York. You can check out his tweet on the subject below. Michaels wrote on Twitter, “The @PeteDunneYxB & @WalterAUT re-match is a MUST SEE match on @WWENetwork today !!! Perhaps the biggest @NXTUK matchup to date!!!”

– WWE has posted a new tribute video to the U.S. Armed Forces in celebration of Memorial Day. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt celebrates his birthday today. He turns 32 years old. Also, former TNA, ROH, and NJPW star Alex Shelley turns 36.