Shawn Michaels Explains Why He Prefers Being Behind the Scenes To TV Role

Shawn Michaels is the guiding force behind NXT, and he says he prefers being behind the scenes to on TV these days. The WWE Hall of Famer and SVP of Talent Development recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and noted that these days he’s much happier working behind the scenes than he is appearing on WWE TV, and that he doesn’t plan to appear regularly on screen. You can see highlights below:

On if he plans to be on camera more regularly going forward: “No, not if I can help it. It’s like — I’ve mentioned it in media. I’m not a big fan of being on TV. And I love being behind the scenes. For Stand & Deliver, and for this push and for some of the stories, we felt like it worked. But it’s — you know, I’d rather keep that few and far between if I can.”

On why he doesn’t like doing on-screen stuff: “I don’t personally enjoy having to juggle both being on headset and then having a segment during the show, Especially a live one. Because it’s challenging. And I got to be honest, I don’t like being on TV that much anymore. You know,I like promoting them, them and I like watching the show and helping the show get done in a way that I feel like is effective, exciting, and entertaining. It’s hard to do that when you’re also having to prepare for a — you know, what I mean on the show as well.”

