Shawn Michaels Promoted To SVP of Talent Development Creative in WWE

CBS Sports reports that Shawn Michaels has been promoted to senior vice president of talent development creative in WWE. He had previously been working as the vice president of talent development creative as recently as August.

Michaels started working in NXT as a trainer in 2016, then he became a writer and producer working under Triple H. When Triple H suffered his health issue, Michaels took over NXT programming, and remains in that role now. With this new role, he will continue to handle NXT creative and will be in charge of developing talent. He will also oversee the launch of NXT Europe next year, as well as expanding the NXT brand.