WWE News: Shawn Michaels Remembers His First Match In Manhattan Center, Shane Helms Hints At Being Crusierweight Champion
January 24, 2018
– WWE has released a new video in which Shawn Michaels talks about his first match for RAW inside the Manhattan Center. He defended the Intercontinental title on the first episode against Max Moon.
– In a post on Twitter, Shane Helms hinted that with the WWE Cruiserweight title currently vacated, he should be the new champion.
Hey @WWE @TripleH @StephMcMahon @VinceMcMahon I know a guy! 😁👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Hphp1gPiEG
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 23, 2018