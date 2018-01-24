 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Remembers His First Match In Manhattan Center, Shane Helms Hints At Being Crusierweight Champion

January 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT - Shawn Michaels

– WWE has released a new video in which Shawn Michaels talks about his first match for RAW inside the Manhattan Center. He defended the Intercontinental title on the first episode against Max Moon.

– In a post on Twitter, Shane Helms hinted that with the WWE Cruiserweight title currently vacated, he should be the new champion.

article topics :

Shawn Michaels, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading