Shawn Michaels Reportedly Involved In Heated Debate Over Inequality At NXT Takeover

Fightful Select reports that Shawn Michaels was allegedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer. The argument, which happened before the event went on the air, was about the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, police brutality and racial inequality.

The producer claimed that everyone gets treated the same and Michaels disagreed and got upset over it. He gave an explanation about inequality and systemic racism in America. While he was angry, he remained professional. Most of the wrestlers didn’t find out about the situation until Monday, so there may not have been many witnesses at the time. HBK and the producer worked together after the argument without incident.