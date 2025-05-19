wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling
Shawn Michaels has answered the eternal wrestling interview question, revealing his Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestlers. The NXT head and WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on Going Ringside, and during the conversation he was asked who his own Mt. Rushmore of wrestlers would be, noting that he has a few iterations but has some regulars who make his list.
“To me, I’ve always felt like there’s — I don’t know, they’re just your personal favorites, I think,” Michaels said (per Fightful). “But yeah, I’ve got a few, I guess, but mine date back to usually the… the mid-80s or late 70s.”
He continued, “I always put Terry Funk in there. I usually put Harley Race in there, Ric Flair and then that fourth one’s always a little tough for me. It goes to Tully Blanchard because that’s who I grew up with or Wahoo McDaniel.”
NXT Battleground takes place thus coming Sunday and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.