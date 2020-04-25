wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Roasts Triple H on Smackdown, Women’s Tag Team Title Match Highlights
– WWE posted video of Shawn Michaels roasting Triple H during the main event segment on Smackdown. You can see the video below, which took place during the Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration segment:
– Also online are highlights from the Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Carmella and Dana Brooke WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, which saw the champions retain: