Shawn Michaels On Robert Stone’s Role In NXT, Praises His Versatility

Robert Stone has stayed busy as a manager in NXT, and Shawn Michaels recently discussed the former Robbie E’s role on the brand. Michaels praised Stone on the NXT media call last week, as you can see with some highlights below (per Fightful):

On Stone’s NXT role: “Certainly myself and Hunter [Triple H], we always enjoy [the manager] aspect. We grew up as wrestling fans, managers were such a staple in the industry. Robert Stone, he’s been a favorite of both Hunter and me. From the very beginning, we’ve always liked him. He’s so versatile. There are so many things that he brings to the table. For me, personally, I see him here, as long as he’s willing to stay and as long as we’re allowed to have him, we keep him. If you need him to get in the ring, he’ll do it. If you need him to be amusing or get his backside handed to him, he can do that. He can be serious. He’s very versatile.”

On Triple H’s first reaction to Stone: “When he first came in, Hunter mentioned, ‘He reminded me of Bobby Heenan. He can do so many different things.’ That’s a tall order. Bobby Heenan is the greatest manager of all time, but it’s because Bobby could do anything. He could transition into anything you asked him to. Robert is the same way. When you have that much going for you, he is someone I would always like to have around. He’s one of those guys where, in case of emergency, you break glass, and he can fill it.”