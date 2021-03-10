Shawn Michaels Says NXT Moving To Tuesdays ‘Wouldn’t Hurt’

In an interview with the New York Post, Shawn Michaels spoke about NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights, which was rumored last week. Here are highlights:

On why now is the right time for the Undisputed Era breakup: “Those are things you don’t honestly ever really know if the timing is right. One of the things I always really enjoyed and been fascinated by in this business is you don’t sort of pre-plan. You sort of see where things are going. You feel the atmosphere, like this feels like the time to do this. A lot of things certainly in my own career, personally was just sort of happenstance or circumstance that the availability or the option came through and we reacted on them and it seemed to work out really well. That’s what I think all of this was. This was sort of a spur-of-the-moment thing. You just know after you do it that the timing was perfect. I think sometimes that’s the crazy thing, that’s the only way you can come up with perfect timing is to not know what the perfect timing is from the start.”

On a possible move to Tuesday nights: “It’s always clearly easier when your sort of destination programming, so to speak. Nothing would change certainly for us. We still try to put the best show out there that we can. Clearly, I know that’s everybody’s goal. I think it would only be fair to say everyone knows that when you are not competing against another similar show that it makes it a little bit easier. It allows people to enjoy that. And then you think about the follow from Raw the next night. So, clearly, it certainly wouldn’t hurt.”

On possible NXT women’s tag team titles: “Is it needed? I don’t know if those things are ever needed. To your point, we certainly have the depth. I know it sometimes sounds a bit cliché, everyone knows NXT we have the absolute greatest, No. 1 women’s division on the planet. There’s not even another feasible argument to make. We have the most talented young ladies within NXT. Look I think it’s certainly something we can begin to think about or begin to talk about. I do believe the depth is there. Look every time you do that it could always be challenging. I think that’s something we enjoy here. I do know that from a creative standpoint we enjoy challenges. I know our talent does. But I would be comfortable saying I think we certainly have the depth for it. Those are all decisions that are all sort of above me at this point. I’d certainly back it.”