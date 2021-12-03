Shawn Michaels Says Triple H Has Yet To Return To NXT

In an interview with Jim Varsallone (via Fightful), Shawn Michaels gave an update on Triple H’s health following his cardiac event back in September. Michaels noted that Triple H has yet to return to WWE NXT.

He said: “Right now, for me, I’ve told him, ‘I don’t care how good you are, you stay away, get healthy, concentrate on you.’ The thing is, he put in a fabulous team here and that’s why it’s able to continue on without him because he put phenomenal people in place. I’m just the guy that gets to expedite everything and run traffic. The team he put in place was prepared for these kind of days and we want him to get healthy. He doesn’t have anything to worry about, we’ll be here when he gets back.“