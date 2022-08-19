Shawn Michaels Says WWE Tries To Find ‘Socially Acceptable’ Ways To Push The Envelope

In an interview with Wrestlerant (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Michaels spoke about DX pushing the envelope in the Attitude Era and how WWE tries to do the same now in a ‘socially acceptable’ way.

He said: “One of the things that I enjoy about being where I’m at in the business right now, being here in NXT which is trying to find what is that next level up pushing that envelope, but doing it in a way that’s, you know, I don’t know, I guess socially … acceptable. [D-Generation X] did encourage a lot of bad stuff, right? The one thing I do sort of always say is that ours was a bit more sophomoric. Ours was not something that was life-changing or life ruining, it was just kids getting detention.“