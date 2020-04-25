wrestling / News

Shawn Michaels Set for Next Week’s WWE Backstage

April 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, FOX Sports announced some more WWE programming for the coming weeks on FS1. Also, FS1 announced that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be a guest on next week’s edition of WWE Backstage. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

WWE Backstage featuring Michaels as a special guest will air on Tuesday, April 28 at 11:00 pm EST. The show will air on FS1. Also, here’s the updated programming lineup for WWE on FS1 on Tuesday night:

7 PM ET: John Cena
8 PM ET: Triple H
9 PM ET: The Undertaker
10 PM ET: Shawn Michaels
11 PM ET: WWE Backstage w/ special guest Michaels

