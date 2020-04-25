Shawn Michaels Set for Next Week’s WWE Backstage

– As previously reported, FOX Sports announced some more WWE programming for the coming weeks on FS1. Also, FS1 announced that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be a guest on next week’s edition of WWE Backstage. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

WWE Backstage featuring Michaels as a special guest will air on Tuesday, April 28 at 11:00 pm EST. The show will air on FS1. Also, here’s the updated programming lineup for WWE on FS1 on Tuesday night:

7 PM ET: John Cena

8 PM ET: Triple H

9 PM ET: The Undertaker

10 PM ET: Shawn Michaels

11 PM ET: WWE Backstage w/ special guest Michaels