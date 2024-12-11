– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels shared some candid behind-the-scenes footage from last weekend’s NXT Deadline event. You can view the clip he shared on social media below.

Shawn Michaels wrote in the caption, “We raised the bar at #WWEDeadline. Incredible effort from our #WWENXT Superstars and entire crew… What’s next? 👀”

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments: