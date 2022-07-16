Shawn Michaels Shares His Thoughts On Cora Jade’s Turn On Roxanne Perez On WWE NXT

Cora Jade turned heel on her friend and co-NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez on this week’s NXT, and Shawn Michaels recently shared his thoughts on the situation. As reported, Jade attacked Perez, cost the woman her NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose in the main event of this week’s show.

Shawn Michaels, who is in charge of NXT, has quite the history of turning on his own partners whether Marty Jannetty, Kevin Nash or more, and he addressed the turn on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can check out highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On Jade turning on Roxy: “[jokingly] I cannot in any way shape or form relate to what Cora Jade and Roxanne are going through. So look, it’s as old as cavemen, right? It’s jealousy, it’s envy, it’s something that every one of us experiences in our lives and in our careers. Do we have the character to not allow it to get the best of us? I, of course, could not in in my career, and clearly Cora cannot either. Once again, it’s heartbreaking to see, obviously, no pun intended. At the same time, [it makes for] riveting television, and I do have to say, strangely enough, I’m excited to see where this goes.”

On his history of turning on his tag team partners: “Whether myself and Diesel, myself and Marty, Hunter and I — I didn’t get along with anybody and even if I did, I still kicked him in the face. But look, I’m thrilled with everything that’s happening in NXT 2.0. I think this was huge last night, Roxanne has been huge since coming in quickly to NXT. Exactly, and looks sort of the same track that Cora had when she when she first came in. Again, they both have a relationship with one another that friendship goes a long way back, and sometimes again, even the best of friends as you know, make great enemies.”

On the NXT locker room: “I will say, here, it’s like that all the time because this is the most competitive environment. Nothing’s determined here. Unlike SmackDown or Raw, there’s a lot of longstanding, ingrained superstars on those brands. Here in NXT, 2.0, it’s anybody’s ballgame and it is the most competitive environment. We continually have more young athletes coming in to ‘take the spots of other NXT. superstars.’ So it’s a shark tank down here.”