– During an appearance on last week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin reflected on their classic match during the Gold Rush Tournament that took place in WWE in 2005. Michael Hayes was the one who planned the matchup.

Benjamin said on wrestling Michaels one-on-one (via WrestlingInc.com), “It was definitely fun, and I remember that day when we were going over things that were gonna happen. I didn’t know the fans were gonna react the way they reacted. I never realized how much chemistry we had together.”

Shawn Michaels discussed Benjamin and Hayes coming up the finish or the match, which saw Michaels hitting Benjamin wight a highlight reel Superkick on Benjamin, who was attempting a springboard maneuver off the top rope. The WWE Hall of Famer added, “That’s the thing I remember most of all about this. [Hayes] asking and Shelton saying, ‘Oh, yeah,’ without hesitation.”