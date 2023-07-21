Shawn Michaels Shoots Down In-Ring Return Again, Talks Working With Finn Balor in NXT

Shawn Michaels has said before that he’s not interested in an in-ring return, and he reinforced that in a recent interview. HBK spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wresting Inc:

On a potential in-ring return: “No, I absolutely don’t think about that at all anymore. I’m so enamored and enjoy helping these young men and women come through NXT. I’ve had my time in the sun. I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it, but I so thoroughly enjoy being able to help them and allow them to have the same opportunities that I had. This is about the generation of a Bron Breakker, Julius and Brutus Creed, Tiffany Stratton – we have a number of young men and women coming through ‘NXT’ who are going to be huge, huge superstars on the main roster. I don’t think anyone is going to be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future … that’s what I’m obviously focused on.”

On working with Finn Balor in NXT: “I was very happy to be able … to work with Finn Balor here in his second run in NXT because I sort of missed out on it the first time. I happened to have a great deal of respect and admiration for Finn and everything he’s brought to NXT.”