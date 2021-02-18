Shawn Michaels, Sinn Bodhi Comment On NXT Singles Debut of Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark made her NXT singles in-ring debut on last night’s episode, defeating Valentina Feroz. It wasn’t her first match for the WWE, however, as she previously teamed with Marina Shafir in a loss to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart during the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Shawn Michaels reacted to her debut on Twitter, writing: “Impressive performance!!! #WWENXT A LOT to look forward to!”

Sinn Bodhi, who trained Stark, added: “Super freakin proud of @ZoeyStarkWWE !!!!! Proud! Proud! Proud! Did I mention how proud I am of @ZoeyStarkWWE !!!”

.@ZoeyStarkWWE looks to make a HARD-HITTING impact in her singles debut on #WWENXT! 👊👀 pic.twitter.com/74QnMvDIWx — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2021

With a dominant #WWENXT debut under her belt, @ZoeyStarkWWE has made a name for herself in the @WWENXT Women's Division! pic.twitter.com/qAbYHwHFmq — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 18, 2021

Proud! Proud! Proud! Did I mention how proud I am of @ZoeyStarkWWE !!! https://t.co/xDg24IlRWA — Sinn BodhiTM – Kizarny (@SiNNbODHi) February 18, 2021