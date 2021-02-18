wrestling
Shawn Michaels, Sinn Bodhi Comment On NXT Singles Debut of Zoey Stark
Zoey Stark made her NXT singles in-ring debut on last night’s episode, defeating Valentina Feroz. It wasn’t her first match for the WWE, however, as she previously teamed with Marina Shafir in a loss to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart during the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Shawn Michaels reacted to her debut on Twitter, writing: “Impressive performance!!! #WWENXT A LOT to look forward to!”
Sinn Bodhi, who trained Stark, added: “Super freakin proud of @ZoeyStarkWWE !!!!! Proud! Proud! Proud! Did I mention how proud I am of @ZoeyStarkWWE !!!”
