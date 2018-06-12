Shawn Michaels and Stephanie McMahon Discuss Wrestling’s Evolution And More

– Shawn Michaels and Stephanie McMahon spoke with ESPN at the WWE FYC Emmy event for a new interview talking about the evolution of the business and more. Highlights are below:

Michaels on his passion for training young talent: “The family and I went on a vacation to Florida, we went down and visited the [WWE] Performance Center, and it’s an infectious atmosphere. Unbelievably passionate young men and women down there, and it was just something I wanted to be a part of. I think obviously this line of work is something I love. As you begin to think about the WWE and the future of it, you want it to be in good hands. One of the best ways to do that is to get your hands in there and hopefully make it become that way. Honestly after Hunter and I talked about it, my family and I made the decision to move to Florida. It’s just been a wonderful decision. I have an unbelievably great amount of joy being down there with everyone.”

Michaels on how he’s seen wrestling evolve: “It’s fascinating, because I can remember the old timers telling me and [Bret] we were going too fast. These guys are taking it to a whole new level. Of course, remembering what those guys said to me, I make sure I don’t say it to these guys. I tell them don’t worry about it. Getting them to understand and appreciate their ability, to not be scared of it, and to not let people rain on their parade. The thing is, you have to encourage them. I have to be honest, I think the athleticism and talent coming forward in the WWE and NXT is phenomenal. I think they’re going to continue to take it another level, as they should. Every sport gets better, faster, and I don’t think the WWE should be any different.”

McMahon on the FYC campaign: “It’s exactly where the WWE belongs. This is something that has been in the works for a very long time. We’ve evolved to a place where we actually have this opportunity where we can prove that WWE belongs here. When you consider that Monday Night Raw is the longest running weekly episodic television show in history, with over 1300 episodes, it beats even The Simpsons. It’s because of our stories, incredible characters, and that we empower our audience. Our audience is part of our show. We’re incredibly proud and privileged to be here.”

On her first WrestleMania match: “I have never been more nervous in my life. It was absolutely a dream come true to be able to wrestle at WrestleMania in general. It was the event my father created and I’m teaming with my husband who is arguably one of the greatest stars in history. Having the opportunity to be a part of Ronda Rousey’s debut, and being a part of Kurt [Angle]’s first match in years was an amazing opportunity. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”