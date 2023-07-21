Shawn Michaels Weighs In On Success Of WWE Performance Center After 10 Years

The WWE Performance Center has been in business for 10 years as of this month, and Shawn Michaels recently weighed in on the program’s success. Michaels was asked about the program on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling and discussed the success rate of the “NXT system” in getting main roster stars.

“I would say 98% of the main roster has got to be people who came through the NXT system,” Michaels said (per Wrestling Inc). “Ultimately, you have to come to the conclusion that it was a success. Look, yes, [Paul Levesque]’s my best friend, but I’m telling you, as a best friend I can’t stand having to give him too many compliments, but the reality is what he built here is indeed a success.”

He continued, “And I think you see that throughout WWE, and as you said, even in the business as a whole, there are a lot of people that are on top of other organizations within the wrestling industry that have all, at least at one time or another, came through ‘NXT.’ I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Listen to “SGTW Ep 378 Jul 12 2023 – Dustin Rhodes and Shawn Michaels” on Spreaker.