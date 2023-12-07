Shawn Michaels Was Surprised By McKenzie Mitchell’s Release From WWE

Last week, McKenzie Mitchell announced that she had been released from WWE, on the same day the company cut several corporate employees. During a media call to promote NXT Deadline (via Fightful), Shawn Michaels said the release of Mitchell took him by surprise, as everyone on the brand liked having her there.

He said: ““McKenzie is always going to be a part of the NXT family. It obviously took me by surprise as well, my understanding is that there are some areas where we have overlapping jobs and there were going to be changes. There are a lot of things that go on in this company that are way above me, and this was obviously one of them. Like we always say, the door is always open in the WWE, I think that, in my opinion, McKenzie will always be a part of the NXT family and it doesn’t mean that we can’t revisit that relationship down the road. Obviously, it’s a loss to us in NXT, but the machine, as always, has to continue to roll on and we will obviously do that and miss her greatly because everybody absolutely loves and adores McKenzie.“