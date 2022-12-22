Shawn Michaels Takes The Proliferation Of the Superkick As a Compliment

Shawn Michaels was the man who popularized the Superkick, a move that is everywhere in wrestling, and he recently weighed in on its prevalence. Michaels spoke with Culture State for an interview and during the podcast, the hosts asked him if he felt like he should get royalties every time someone throws a superkick.

Michaels laughed at the idea and said, “We all know that if I did, I’d be doing really okay. Well look, I take it as a compliment. Again, I can remember when I first broke into the wrestling business, you know, a lot of old timers said ‘Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.’ And so that’s certainly the way I take it.”

He continued, “But again, I know that there were people that inspired me. And I don’t know, I’ve always been into the romance of this line of work. So I’m fortunate and again, I appreciate the fact that something that I did has had an appeal and a positive effect on this business. Now look, would I mind getting a nickel for every time one of those things happened? Of course I would, but I don’t think that’s realistic. So I’ll just be flattered from a distance.”

