Shawn Michaels On D-Generation X’s Current Dynamic

Shawn Michaels spoke with the Bleacher Report recently to share what it’s like these days for the members of D-Generation X. While a few of the members of the Attitude Era faction are still active in the ring, Brian “Road Dogg” James, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Michaels himself are better known for their current desk work with WWE. According to Michaels, however, the bond between members still lives on.

“When all of DX get together in the same room, it’s like the buddies you have in high school. You just sort of pick up where you left off. I think that comes across both on-screen and behind the camera,” Michael said. “It’s not a DX culture by any stretch. It’s just about the joy and the fun of what this job is and what it truly can be and now it’s actually happening.”