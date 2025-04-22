– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT exective producer Shawn Michaels shared an image with Pro Wrestling NOAH veteran and company VP, Naomichi Marufuji, yesterday via social media. He teased that some “exciting things” are ahead between WWE NXT and NOAH.

Shawn Michaels wrote on his visit with Marufuji, “Great to catch up with @noah_marufuji_ today. Always enjoy talking shop with our partners at @noah_ghc. Exciting things ahead as we explore what the future could look like! #WWENXT”

WWE and NOAH have recently shared talent, with wrestlers such as Charlie Dempsey, Omos, and Shinsuke Nakamura appearing in the promotion.