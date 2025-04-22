wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels Teases ‘Exciting Things Ahead’ for WWE’s Relationship With Pro Wrestling NOAH
– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT exective producer Shawn Michaels shared an image with Pro Wrestling NOAH veteran and company VP, Naomichi Marufuji, yesterday via social media. He teased that some “exciting things” are ahead between WWE NXT and NOAH.
Shawn Michaels wrote on his visit with Marufuji, “Great to catch up with @noah_marufuji_ today. Always enjoy talking shop with our partners at @noah_ghc. Exciting things ahead as we explore what the future could look like! #WWENXT”
WWE and NOAH have recently shared talent, with wrestlers such as Charlie Dempsey, Omos, and Shinsuke Nakamura appearing in the promotion.
Great to catch up with @noah_marufuji_ today.
Always enjoy talking shop with our partners at @noah_ghc. Exciting things ahead as we explore what the future could look like! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7DMpUrznKz
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 22, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Details On Joe Hendry’s WrestleMania Appearance, TNA Reaction To Bout
- John Cena Explains How He Plans To Ruin Wrestling, Reveals He Got A Hair Transplant
- Karrion Kross Fires Off Angry Rant During WrestleMania Recap, Shoots on WWE and ‘Viral Moments’
- More Details on WWE’s Acquisition of AAA, Note on Alberto El Patron