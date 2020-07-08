Shawn Michaels Thinks Gargano vs. Scott Tonight Could be a Show Stealer

– Shawn Michaels shared a tweet this week, indicating that the recently announced Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott match for tonight’s NXT The Great American Bash show could be a show stealer. You can check out his tweet below.

Michaels wrote on tonight’s show, “Difficult to say this considering you have Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee on the card… but this match could be the show stealer. #HaveToWatch #NXTGAB #WWENXT.”

NXT The Great American Bash will air later tonight on the USA Network starting at 8:00 PM EST.